Curfew declared after 2 consecutive blasts in DR Congo

Narcissus Muteba Kashale, the city's police chief, declared a general curfew after the explosion of the second bomb blast on Saturday night in the city, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kinshasa, June 28 (IANS) A curfew has been declared in Beni city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after two consecutive bomb blasts on the same day, causing at least one death and several injuries.

The curfew will allow security forces to continue to conduct investigations and secure the city of Beni and its surrounding areas.

On Sunday morning, a bomb exploded in a local church, injuring at least two people and causing considerable damage.

The authorities have not identified the perpetrators.

A suicide bomber blew himself up later on Sunday on the outskirts of Beni, killing himself and injuring at least two other people, according to police sources deployed in the area after the incident.

The carrier of the bomb has not yet been identified.

Police have secured the site for further investigation.

Last month, at least two Muslim imams were shot dead in two mosques in the middle of worship in Beni by unknown people.

Faced with the growing insecurity in the region, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi decided at the end of April to declare a state of siege in North Kivu and the neighbouring Ituri province.

