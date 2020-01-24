Curfew imposed in Jharkhand's Lohardaga after violence

Lohardaga (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): A day after violence in Jharkhand's Lohardaga town, curfew has been imposed in the area, while schools and colleges will remain closed for two days, said Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan.

Violence erupted on Thursday in Lohardaga town after a march, supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register (NPR), was taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad during which stone-pelting allegedly took place while it was passing through Amla Toli.



Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, has been imposed in Lohardaga town.

"Curfew imposed in Lohardaga. Schools-colleges to remain closed for two days. After this, the decision will be taken as per situation. Situation under control. Extra forces deployed,"Akanksha Ranjan said. (ANI)

