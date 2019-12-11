Curfew in Guwahati after violent protest against CAB

Guwahati, Dec 11 (IANS) Curfew was imposed in Assam's main city of Guwahati on Wednesday evening following the unprecedented protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), officials said here.

A senior police officer said the Curfew was imposed in Guwahati by the Kamrup district administration after the protest against the CAB turned violent and as the agitators set ablaze some vehicles in the city.

The curfew has been imposed on Wednesday evening and it would continue till the situation improves.

The district administration also asked the Army to remain on standby. A contingent of central paramilitary and state security forces was deployed in Guwahati, state capital Dispur and other trouble-torn places in Assam. sc/prs