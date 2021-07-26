Curfew in Ho Chi Minh City amid severe Covid situation

According to the decision by municipal authorities, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., all outside movements will be prohibited across the city, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hanoi, July 26 (IANS) Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's current Covid-19 epicentre, have announced that a citywide curfew will be imposed from Monday due to the severe pandemic situation.

All activities will also be suspended during the curfew except for emergency medical care or coordination activities concerning Covid-19, local media VnExpress reported, citing the authorities.

Ho Chi Minh City has been under the country's strictest social distancing rules since July 9 under the government's Directive 16, which includes a stay-at-home order, a ban on gatherings of more than two people and the suspension of public transport.

The city has reported a total of 60,425 Covid-19 cases since the start of the latest outbreak in Vietnam in late April, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The country has so far reported 101,173 confirmed coronavirus cases and 370 deaths.

