Curtailed telephone services to save lives: J-K Governor

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): On the day when postpaid mobile services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday defended the restrictions saying that every life of a Kashmiri was important and announced that Internet services would be restored soon in the region.

He also said that telephone lines were being used by terrorists for mobilisation and carrying out attacks."People used to make noise that there is no telephone. We stopped telephone services because terrorists were using them for their activities, mobilisation and indoctrination. For us, the life of a Kashmiri was important and not telephone. People were living without telephone earlier also," Malik said at a public event here."We have successfully saved the lives of the people. Now, telephone lines have been restored. People can now go about their lives. Tourists have started coming here. Young boys and girls were having difficulties earlier but now they can speak to each other. Now, there are no issues. Very soon, we will restore Internet services," he remarked.The postpaid mobile services were made operational in the region from 12 noon today.All network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special powers to the region.Although the landline network was restored in phases, restrictions had remained on the usage of mobile devices and internet in various parts of the Valley.The decision to restore mobile phone services comes days after the Jammu and Kashmir Governor had announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10.Talking about the security situation in the region post-abrogation of Article 370, Malik said that "not a single bullet" was fired and credited the security forces for their vigil."The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had congratulated me for this. I said that I am not worthy of praise. You should thank the Kashmiri people and the police forces for taking steps to ensure that the law and order did not go out of hand," the Governor said. (ANI)