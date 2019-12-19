Custodial death of Dalit man: Kerala cabinet decides for CBI probe

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Kerala cabinet on Wednesday decided to hand over the custodial death case of a Dalit man in Kottayam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The decision comes on the backdrop of the recommendation of Sreevallabhan Commission that was appointed by the state government to conduct a judicial probe into the death. The incident pertaining to the case happened in 2015, when a man named Sibi was taken into custody by Marangattupally police and the very next morning he was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kottayam in an unconscious condition with a head injury.





Police had claimed the wound was inflicted by a 16-year-old boy with whom he had quarrelled before being taken into custody, which was rejected by Sibi's parents and local people.

The custodial death had snowballed into a political controversy than with CPI(M) who was in the opposition raising it in the Assembly against the UDF government and then Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. (ANI)

