Customer hurt as brand new car crashes down one floor in Hyd'bad showroom

Hyderabad, July 20 (IANS) His new car purchase literally ended in a crash landing for this Hyderabadi, as he sustained injuries when his brand-new Tata Tiago car tumbled and landed on its back, after falling off the car showroom's first floor.

The mishap occurred on Monday when the man named P. Bhagwath, after purchasing the car, had finished with the formalities and was taking delivery of the vehicle on the first floor.