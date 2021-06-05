Customisation of furniture imperative as lockdowns continue

Our pre-pandemic lifestyle was frenetic and fast-paced; we lived in a high-speed world with little time for ourselves. Common areas in our homes were far less inhabited than our private areas. It was only when the health emergency-induced lockdowns assailed us that we hit the pause button as it became apparent that we were going to be cooped up inside for an indefinite period.

Communal spaces such as living and dining areas emerged as anchors--to rekindle our relationships with our homes and family members--a space to eat meals together, watch television, play games, and chat. With the need for multi-functional spaces becoming paramount, the pandemic has essentially recalibrated homeowners' definition of what constitutes comfort.

Our lifestyle habits have changed dramatically over the past year. More people were gravitating to their dining areas than was the case earlier and not just to have meals. The dining table has also emerged as a space for family members to sit and work, read, and play board games. At the centre of these improvisations is homeowners' desire for safety, convenience, and comfort as opposed to making a grand statement.

Sharika Sharma, Business Lead, Mangrove Collective said, "Space optimization has been a top priority during the lockdown with homeowners spending considerable time on home improvement. With specific regard to living areas, we have observed a massive demand for sofas and lounge chairs that strike a fine balance between ergonomics and durability.

The pandemic has also marked a substantial shift in people's spending habits and facilitated a deep-rooted appreciation for homegrown brands. Owing to the lockdown and supply chain disruptions, furniture buyers who had for long been importing items were pleasantly surprised by the exceptional quality and international design standards offered by local furniture brands. There is a greater emphasis on customization, and the degree of collaboration between clients and designers here is not easy to replicate elsewhere. This has enabled the creation of top-notch, bespoke furniture (which may not necessarily be artisanal or 'hand-crafted' products, so to speak) reflecting clients' aesthetic tastes and preferences and their way of life.

Thus, the current shift towards local brands willing to produce custom-made products--that tie in with clients' needs and perhaps, even transcend their expectations--paints a bright future for the industry. As more and more people realise the benefits of adopting a conscious and harmonious way of life, it is also incumbent on furniture brands to reassess their processes and serve customers better.

(Sharika Sharma, Business Lead, Mangrove Collective)

