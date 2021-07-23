Customised crash course launched for Covid frontline workers: Govt

Also 2,800 drivers will be trained for handling and transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) across the country, Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) A customised crash course for Covid-19 frontline workers has been launched to train about one lakh people in six healthcare-related job roles, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

"Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has launched the 'customised crash course programme' for Covid frontline workers under the central component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 (PMKVY3.0).

"The crash course launched on June 18, with the aim to train about one lakh Covid warriors in six healthcare-related job roles as well as about 2,800 drivers for handling and transportation of LMO across the country. The objectives of the programme are to meet the upsurge in demand of skilled healthcare workers, reduce the burden of healthcare professionals and provide timely healthcare services in the country," Pradhan said.

He said that the crash course would provide avenues to youth for taking free-of-cost skill training, certification, and opportunity for wage employment.

"Under this programme, the training is being imparted in six healthcare job roles, namely, Basic Care Support, Home Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Sample Collection Support, Emergency Care Support and Medical Equipment Support; duration of which varies from 144 hours to 312 hours," he said.

Under fresh skilling, 21-days of theory-based classroom training is provided, followed by approximately 90 days On-the-Job Training (OJT) in healthcare facilities such as health centres, hospitals, diagnostic facilities, sample collection centres, etc.

"Under upskilling, training is of around one-week duration as a bridge course on the above mentioned six job roles," the minister said.

He also said that drivers are trained for 217 hours or 27 days for handling and transportation of the LMO.

"The special training of HMV license-holder drivers in transportation of hazardous chemicals as well as LMO, along with focus on 'defensive driving' while transporting LMO will be conducted," Pradhan said.

The customised crash course programme has a financial outlay of Rs 276 crore, and the Ministry is making efforts to involve a network of hospitals, medical colleges, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres to make this programme successful, he added.

