Customs seize gold worth Rs 28 lakhs at Chennai airport, one held

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday seized gold worth Rs 28 lakhs at the Chennai airport. In this matter, the authorities have arrested one individual.



578 grams of gold worth Rs 28 lakhs was seized from a packet from a Dubai-based flight.

"Chennai Air Customs:578 gms of gold worth Rs. 28 lakhs seized from a pax who arrived from Dubai by EK-544. Three gold paste bundles concealed in rectum were recovered. He was arrested", tweeted Chennai customs.

On May 1, Chennai Air Customs seized 1.2 kilograms of gold worth more than Rs 57 lakhs from a passenger, who arrived here from Dubai. (ANI)

