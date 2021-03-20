Customs serve 2nd notice to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's wife

Thiruvananthapuram, March 20 (IANS) The Customs Department has served a second notice to former Kerala CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's wife Vinodhini to appear before it on March 23.

She failed to appear before the Department the first time she was summoned on March 10.

Vinodhini has been summoned by the Customs Department in connection with the now infamous missing iPhone, which was allegedly given by Santhosh Eapen, one of the beneficiaries in the controversial Life Mission flat project.