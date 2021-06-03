CVC directs mandatory cooling off period for staff before joining pvt sector post retirement

In a letter to the secretaries of all ministries, CEOs of PSUs, banks and insurance companies, the CVC said that the applicable service or conduct rules should be amended to ensure that if required, appropriate action can also be initiated in case of violation of these rules by retired employees.

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has directed all government organisations to frame norms for their employees to ensure that a mandatory cooling off period is followed by them post retirement before accepting any offer from the private sector.

The CVC said that taking up a post-retirement acceptance of an offer by retired government officers without observing mandatory cooling off constitutes a serious misconduct on their part.

The CVC has also formulated a defined procedure for engaging a retired government official on contractual/consultancy basis by government organisations.

In respect of retired officers belonging to All India Services, Group A or equivalent posts, before offering them a contractual basis employment, vigilance clearance must be taken from the previous employer from where they have retired.

In case no information is received from an erstwhile employer for 21 days, "deemed vigilance clearance" will be considered for the concerned person.

If later on it is found that the person was involved in a vigilance related matter, the erstwhile employer organisation would be held responsible for all consequential actions.

"The procedure for engaging retired government officers should be transparent with equal opportunity to all those who are willing to offer their services. The post should be advertised at least on the website of the organisation concerned at an appropriate place and should be available in the public domain," the CVC said.

--IANS

san/arm