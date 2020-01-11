CWC demands withdrawal of CAA, stopping process of NPR

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday demanded that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should be withdrawn and the process of National Population Register (NPR) should be stopped.

At a meeting of CWC, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, the party accused the BJP of following a "divisive agenda".

The CWC said that CAA and "proposed NRC (National Register of Citizens) have created an environment of fear and anxiety in the country especially among the religious and linguistic minorities, tribals, poor and the vulnerable sections of the society".The government, it said, has not only "failed to deliver on its promises" but has also "aggravated a grim situation by its insensitivity, flawed policies and a divisive agenda"."The callous and undemocratic attitude of the BJP government is a matter of serious national concern. The ill-conceived Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has led to spontaneous nationwide protests. It has raised bonafide questions regarding its constitutional validity and political morality," the party said.The CWC expressed anguish "over the insensitive response of the government" and accused it of "blatant use of state power to silence the voices of dissent" in connection with the protests against CAA and the proposed NRC."The BJP Government has used its brute majority to impose its divisive and discriminatory agenda in an insensitive manner," the party said.The party cautioned the government that its pursuit of "divisive agenda with the sole objective of polarisation", may give short term political dividends but will create deep fissures in the society undermining national unity and social stability."The CWC demands that CAA should be withdrawn and the process of NPR be stopped forthwith," the statement said.The CWC also held discussions over the economic situation and called upon the "government to reveal its roadmap for reviving the economy, investors' confidence and job creation."The CWC said that situation in "Kashmir Valley has now entered its sixth month and the citizens continue to face avoidable hardships" while noting that such a situation was not acceptable in a democracy. (ANI)