CWC expresses solidarity with youth, students in defending Constitution

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Amid the protests against the CAA and JNU violence in various colleges across the country, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) stands with the youth and students in their fight for defending the Constitution.

"The Congress Working Committee expresses its solidarity with the youth and the students in their fight for defending the Constitution, standing for independent and creative learning and aspiring for employment-linked education at a minimal expense," said Venugopal in a press conference.Citing various protests at various universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia University, the AICC general secretary said, "A concerted attack on Constitution, rampant unemployment, commercialization of education, unprecedented fee hikes and autocratic refusal to listen to voice and concerns of youth-students have led to spontaneous protests across the colleges and university campuses.""BJP government realises that students and the young cannot be divided through its sectarian agenda. Hence, a designed conspiracy has been unleashed to attack the centres of creative and independent thinking -- colleges and universities," he said.Cornering the Centre, he alleged that the Prime Minister and the BJP government have "betrayed the trust of the youth.""Modi government has "unleashed the entire might of the brute state power to suppress, subjugate and stifle the voice of the youth and students across the country," he said.The Congress leader said that the CWC resolves that every worker of the Congress Party will work alongside India's youth and the students in this endeavour."CWC adopted a resolution relating to the student agitation and atrocities against the students and have adopted a statement relating to the various political subjects," he said. (ANI)