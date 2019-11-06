CWC likely to meet on November 10

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is likely to meet on November 10 to devise its strategy in the House.

A top source said that the meeting has been called by the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi to take stock of the political situation in the country.

The Congress is trying to forge an alliance with all like-minded parties to jointly oppose the policies of the Central government.

Sonia Gandhi has asked the party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal to find out whether all the leaders are available on the said date. The final date will be decided after getting consent from all the members.

The party may also decide the dates for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary to ratify the presidentship of Sonia Gandhi, said a source. It is expected that Rahul Gandhi will return to India by November 10 and by the virtue of being the ex-President of the party, he is also a member of the apex Congress body.