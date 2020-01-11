CWC meeting begins, likely to discuss anti-CAA protests

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): A meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) began here on Saturday amid efforts by the party to sustain momentum of its attack on the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and NRC and slowing down of economy.



The meeting is being chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and attended by senior leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former union ministers Mallikarjun Kharge, P Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The CWC meeting is being held ahead of meeting of Opposition parties on January 13.

The Opposition parties are likely to chalk out a joint strategy against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the wake of protests held in different parts of the country and alleged police brutality against the students.

The opposition parties have targeted the government over the violence in the JNU campus.

CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress. (ANI)