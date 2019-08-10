CWC meeting to elect new Congress chief begins

All state unit presidents of the party, party MPs and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders have been asked to attend the meeting along with a large number of state leaders.

Outgoing party chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as well as senior party leaders Ahmed Patel, P. Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Jitin Prasada, Siddharamiah and others are attending the meeting.

Party leaders said that the CWC will be divided into five groups, which will interact with the state chiefs, CLPs, all departments of the All India Congress Committees, the stage in-charges and the MPs to elect the new president. A senior party leader said that a consensus on the new name will be reached on Sunday, once all the five groups give their recommendations.