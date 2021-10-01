CWC meeting will be called soon as 'G-23' have sought: Surjewala

According to Surjewala, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi had last week indicated that the meeting will be held soon.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will be summoned soon as demanded by the 'G-23' leaders, party General Secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Thursday.

"Before going to Shimla, the Congress President had held that the CWC meeting will be called soon. The meeting will be held soon," he said.

It is understood that veteran party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is one of the G-23 leaders seeking an overhaul in party functioning, had written to Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday seeking that a CWC meeting be called at the earliest to deliberate on various key matters concerning the party.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Wednesday, senior party leader Kapil Sibal, who is also in the G-23, had expressed concern about the party's functioning and also sought a CWC meeting soon.

He had said that the CWC meeting would enable those Congress leaders, who are not happy with some recent party decisions, get a proper forum to voice their views. There could also be a discussion why some leaders were quitting the party, he said.

