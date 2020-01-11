CWC to discuss JNU violence amid Rahul's absence

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) has begun here on Saturday under party president Sonia Gandhi, but without former president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress is likely to discuss the JNU violence, after a fact finding team submitted its report to the Congress president.

Sources say that the fact finding team has spoken to 50-60 students and has incorporated in the report the inputs that they received from them.

The team in its report has raised questions on VC's role in dealing with the crisis at the JNU Campus. The committee also noted the fact that the VC failed in his duty and has proven inefficient in dealing with the situation.

The committee has raised questions on the suspension of Internet services during the time period when incidents of violence were reported at the JNU Campus.