CWC to meet today for discussing current political situation

New Delhi [India], Jan 11(ANI): Ahead of the Opposition party meeting in Delhi next week, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet here on Saturday afternoon to discuss the current political situation in the country.

The meeting is scheduled for 3.30 pm at party headquarters. The Congress has called the meeting of Opposition parties on January 13 in Parliament Annexe to discuss the emerging situation and incident of violence against students.



The Opposition parties are meeting for joint strategy on the issue of Anti-CAA protests and alleged police brutality against the students.

The CWC will likely discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and protests against it. The party has already supported the protest and showed solidarity with the demonstrations which are being spearheaded by student bodies.

Sources say that Congress will come up with a detailed plan on this issue and a statement regarding ongoing unrest in the country and high handedness of the Government.

The Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has already condemned the violence and had sent a fact-finding team to the JNU.

Sonia Gandhi in her statement had demanded a judicial enquiry into the JNU violence which took place on Sunday. She had said that the entire party stands in solidarity with the students. (ANI)