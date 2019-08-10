CWC urges Rahul to reconsider his decision to quit as party chief

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "The CWC unanimously appealed to Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as he was the best person for the top post at the time when the BJP-led government was assaulting democracy and undermining people's rights."

Surjewala said, after Rahul Gandhi refused to reconsider his decision, the CWC began consultations to find his successor under five regional sub-groups led by senior party leaders.

He said that the CWC will meet again on Saturday night after the end of the initial consultation process. He also said the CWC has not accepted Rahul Gandhi's resignation yet. "It is still pending approval from the CWC. But he is adamant on his decision, so a group has been formed for consultation with the party leaders to decide on the new chief," Surjewala said.