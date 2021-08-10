Cyber police recover smartphones worth lakhs in Kashmir

In a statement, the police said that in order to extend the services to the general public and to redress their grievances, the cyber police are receiving applications/reports from various persons about missing cellphones.

Srinagar, Aug 10 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, has recovered missing mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees and handed them over to the rightful owners, officials said on Tuesday.

"This is apart from various online frauds, scams and other cyber related crimes which are being reported at the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone on a routine basis," Cyber police said.

"A constant 24x7 effort is being made by the cyber police through special teams to investigate such crimes, besides tracing missing mobile phones by using advanced technological and conventional methods," the police added.

The police said that they traced 30 missing cellphones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees and handed them over to their rightful owners on Tuesday at the cyber police headquarters in Srinagar.

