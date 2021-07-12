Cyber security key to achieve PM's dream of USD 5 tr economy: Shah

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in National Forensic Science University (NFSU) at Gandhinagar.

Gandhinagar, July 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of India becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy, cyber security was very important.

"To make the country's economy boom, flourish, prosper, cyber security is very important. And to achieve PM Narendra Modi's dream of India becoming a five trillion dollars economy, cyber security is very important," Shah said.

"In the 21st century India has lots of challenges. We have to organise the current justice system where forensic science's role is very important. Crime is constantly changing its face, especially coming from the neighbouring countries. This is where the NFSU can play a big role," added Shah.

"I think that every district in the country should have atleast one mobile forensic Van," added Shah.

"I firmly believe that within five to six years, the NFSU will be among the top forensic institutions in the world," said Shah.

At the NFSU, Shah also inaugurated a virtual training programme related to Investigation of Crimes Against Women, established in 2009 when he was the home minister in Gujarat.

--IANS

amc/kr