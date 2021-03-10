Cyberabad police bid adieu to sniffer dog with guard of honour

During her lifetime, 'Teena' helped cops whenever bomb threat calls used to be reported. There were instances when the police with the clues given by 'Teena' nailed the suspects making fake calls.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar and other officials gave guard of honour to 'Teena' which has been part of Cyberabad Police for the last 10 years.

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Cyberabad police on Wednesday bid a tearful adieu to the sniffer dog 'Teena' with full honours.

Her services were prominent during the period of former DGP Anurag Sharma and former Cyberabad commissioners C.V. Anand and Sandeep Shandilya.

Several police officials bid a tearful adieu and gave a guard of honour to 'Teena', which died due to illness on Wednesday.

The officials placed a wreath and paid their last respects to with bands and three rounds gun firing.

The Braveheart Cocker Spaniel Breed (female) had served in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate for a period of 10 years. Born on August 2, 2011, Teena retired on August 23 last year.

'Teena' was trained at IITA Moinabad 2012th batch in explosive detection as sniffer dog. She was winner for second best performance.

The sniffer dog was involved in number of police duty performance like regular duties and routine checks, all VIP's. VVIP's, ROP's, anti sabotage checks, RGIA helipad checks and emergency threat calls.

Her services were used when there was threat call at JNTU and at Gandipet in 2014, for Open House Demo at Cyberabad Parade Ground, demo at Gachibowli Stadium, Bio Diversity COP II duties and when then US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump had visited Hyderabad in 2017.

--IANS

ms/sdr/