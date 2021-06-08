Cybercafe owner held for forging ID card of Delhi Police used by arrested civil defence volunteer

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A cybercafe owner has been arrested for allegedly preparing the forged identity cards of Delhi Police and Disaster Management authorities, the police said on Tuesday.



Delhi Police in a statement said that the cyber cafe owner was arrested while acting on the instance of civil defence volunteer Suneel Kumar who was arrested for impersonating a police sub-inspector and prosecuting people for violating COVID-19 norms.

"In continuation of the investigation, on the instance of main accused Suneel Kumar, one cybercafe owner Nand Kishor alias Naveen, resident of Sangam Vihar, New Delhi, has been interrogated and the personnel checked his computer system, wherein one folder of fake Identity cards of Delhi Police as well as Disaster Management card has been found which were edited by the cafe owner Nand Kishor," police said.

"The hard disk of the system has been seized and Nand Kishore has arrested in this case for criminal conspiracy," the police added.

On Sunday, a 31-year-old civil defence volunteer, Suneel Kumar, was arrested from south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector and prosecuting people for violating COVID-19 norms.

According to the Delhi Police, the arrest was made when he was checking people for COVID-19 violations and constable Amit reached the spot and checked his identity card which was found fake. After which an FIR was registered against him at Tigri police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

