Cyberpunk 2077's patch 1.2 fixes hundreds of bug

Patch 1.2, a 34GB or more download depending on platform, is live on PC and consoles, with a Stadia update coming later this week, The Verge reported on Monday.

London, March 30 (IANS) Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red has released an update for Cyberpunk 2077 with hundreds of bug fixes.

Fixes range from quality-of-life improvements to game-crashing bugs, including improvements to vehicles, police forces, NPC behaviour, quests, and much more.

The full list is available on the game's website, the report said.

The latest patch was delayed after hackers accessed the developer's internal network, forcing the developer to push the release back to late March.

Cyberpunk's release included widespread bugs across several platforms.

Sony pulled the game from its online stores in December of last year and began issuing full refunds.

In January, CD Projekt Red started rolling out its version 1.1 update for the Cyberpunk 2077 game for download across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia.

Earlier, the company said that the update was aimed to bring some stability improvements, open world and quest fixes, user interface (UI) changes, visual fixes, and some more improvements to all platforms including PC, console and Stadia.

