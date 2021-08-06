Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 6 (ANI): Cybersecurity, marine safety and security, terrorism and radicalisation, trafficking and organised crime, were identified as the "four pillars" of cooperation in a security meeting held between Sri Lanka, India and Maldives, the Indian High Commission here said on Friday.



The first Deputy National Security Adviser level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave was hosted on August 4 under the chairmanship of Sri Lanka's Army head General LHSC Silva. India's deputy NSA Pankaj Saran and Maldieves' Secretary of NSA's office Aishath Nooshin Waheed participated in the meet. Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles also participated as observers in the meeting.

"The Deputy NSA level meeting identified four pillars of cooperation under the Colombo Security Conclave, namely, Marine Safety and Security, Terrorism and Radicalization, Trafficking and Organised Crime and Cybersecurity. It discussed specific proposals for cooperation and each of these pillars including holding regular interaction, joint exercises, capacity building and training activities," the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

"All participants stressed the vital role of cooperation and coordination in dealing with contemporary security challenges in the region, as well as capacity and capability enhancement among themselves, in keeping with the spirit of regional cooperation," it said.

In light of recent pollution accidents such as MV Xpress Pearl, MT New Diamond and MV Wakashio in the Indian ocean region, all members held focussed discussion on combating marine pollution, according to sources.

Making significant progress from earlier meetings, the members elaborated proposals of implementation of these spheres of cooperation and identified pillars of engagement and modalities of execution, the sources said.

The three Observer states have been invited to join the conclave as full members at the next NSA level meeting which is expected to be organized later this year in Maldives, as per the source.

The widening of thematic areas of cooperation and expansion of membership to Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles indicate growing convergence among the Indian Ocean Region countries to work together in a common platform and to deepen the spheres of engagement under a regional framework, the sources said. (ANI)

