Cyclone Bulbul may lash Odisha with rain, strong winds

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (IANS) The Cyclone Bulbul is likely to lash Odisha with heavy rains and strong winds from Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

As a precautionary measure, the district administrations in Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara have ordered closure of schools and Anganwadi Centres for two days.

According to the IMD, Bulbul will cause light to moderate rain in the north coastal districts and isolated heavy falls in Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on November 8.

"Heavy to very heavy rains have been forecast for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts and heavy rains at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Jajpur districts on November 9," the IMD said. The IMD has predicted gale reaching 70-80 kmph and increasing to 90 kmph towards November 9 afternoon in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. Puri, Ganjam and Jajpur districts are likely to experience squall (40-50kmph to 60 kmph) on November 8-9. The IMD has also issued warning on likely damages to property in the coastal districts.