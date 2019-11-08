Cyclone Bulbul to head towards WB and Bangladesh: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Cyclone Bulbul formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified and is set to head towards the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

"Cyclone Bulbul has intensified today. It will move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh. The wind speed would be around 10 kilometers per hour. Puri will also be going to receive rainfall today," said PK Jain, Special Relief Commissioner Odisha while speaking to ANI.



The fishing operation has been totally suspended over Odisha-West Bengal coasts. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts for the next few days. The fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast.

The IMD had issued a warning for strong wind speed reaching 35 - 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph becoming squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by the afternoon of November 8 over Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. (ANI)

