Cyclone Eloise kills 6, displaces 8,300 in Mozambique: UN

Eloise made landfall on January 23, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding to the Beira City, the same area which was hit by tropical storm Chalane three weeks ago and devastated by cyclone Idai in 2019, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday.

United Nations, Jan 26 (IANS) Preliminary reports have revealed that tropical cyclone Eloise has left at least six people dead, 12 injured and affected more than 176,000 people in Central Mozambique, according to the UN.

The humanitarian office fears the preliminary toll could rise as the full extent of the damage becomes known.

Some 8,800 houses have been destroyed, damaged or flooded, mainly in Buzi, Dondo, Nhamatanda and Beira City, displacing more than 8,300 people.

More than 160 classrooms and at least 26 health centres were damaged, and OCHA said electricity was affected in some areas.

Almost 142,000 hectares of crops have been flooded, which could affect the annual harvest expected in April.

The UN and humanitarian partners support the Mozambique government-led relief operation, working to assess the situation while responding to the most immediate needs of affected people, including food, health, sanitation and protection services at the evacuation centres.

Humanitarian partners already are in the region responding to Mozambique's multiple needs: the conflict in southern Cabo Delgado and the recent impact of tropical Storm Chalane.

However, OCHA said more resources are urgently needed to ensure the UN can scale up quickly to respond to Eloise.

