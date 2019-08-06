Cyclone Fani caused Rs 24,176 crore damage in Odisha: Report

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Odisha suffered loss and damage amounting to Rs 24,176 crore with the infrastructure sector being the hardest hit due to cyclone Fani which struck the state on May 3, according to a government assessment released on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released damage, loss and need assessment report on cyclone Fani in the presence of United Nations resident coordinator in India Renata Lok-Dessallien, representatives of World Bank, Asian Development Bank here.

According to the report, an estimated Rs 29,315 crore is needed for recovery.Infrastructure sector alone constitute about 42 per cent of the total needs and the social sector which includes housing, constitute 36 per cent, the report said.The assessment report was prepared with data available with the departments which were validated by field visits by a team. The process spanned over a period of 20 days comprising a team of more than 10 multisectoral experts from World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and various agencies of UN along with officials from several departments of state government and local NGOs.The extremely severe Cyclonic Storm Fani hit the Odisha coast on May 3, causing extensive damage and impacting the life and property of more than 1.65 crore people in 14 districts of the state. (ANI)