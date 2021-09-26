Cyclone Gulab likely to reach Andhra, Odisha by today evening

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh after the 'Cyclone Gulab' made landfall over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning.



"Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning and post-landfall outlook for north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts - Red Message: Gulab is about 180 km East-Southeast of Gopalpur and 240 km East-northeast of Kalingapatnam," IMD tweeted.

Further, IMD informed that Gulab is expected to cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around midnight on Sunday.

"At 08.30 hours IST of today, 'Gulab' over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, centred near 18.4°N/86.4°E. To cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, as a CS around mid-night of today," IMD said in another tweet. (ANI)

