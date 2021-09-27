Cyclone Gulab makes landfall, heavy rains likely in several places

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) After making landfall, cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' on late Sunday evening moved westwards with a speed of 26 kmph and lay centred over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"The system centre crossed the coastline during 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., whereas the landfall process of the whole storm centre crossed the coastline as well as continued for a few hours after that. The landfall process completed after 10.30 p.m.," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its midnight bulletin.