Cyclone Kyarr: INS Teg rescues 17 fishermen off Mumbai's coast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Teg on Saturday rescued 17 fishermen from a sinking fishing boat 'Vaishno Devi Mata' off Mumbai High in very severe cyclonic weather conditions in the wake of cyclone 'Kyarr'.

The fishing boat had developed engine failure and had started flooding in very heavy seas and wind speeds of about 45 knots. Following which, she tethered herself to a disused state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) platform in the vicinity, the ING said in a statement.

ONGC personnel on the platform attempted to pass additional ropes and extract the fishermen but could only get one to safety on the platform before the rope parted.SCI ship Urja, which was in the vicinity, then attempted to tow the fishing boat to safety but found it increasingly difficult in the severe weather conditions.INS Teg, a frigate of the Western Fleet returning from her deployment in the Arabian Sea, was immediately diverted to the area to provide support and undertake rescue operations.It made multiple approaches to the fishing boat and was able to rescue all 17 fishermen on board to safety. Minutes after all fishermen were onboard INS Teg, the fishing boat sank.All the rescued persons are in good health and did not suffer any major injuries during the rescue and are currently returning to Mumbai onboard the Indian Naval warship.Since October 18, the Indian Coastal Guard (ICG) has been issuing weather warnings to all stakeholders and fishermen urging them to refrain from proceeding to sea.Under the impact of Kyarr, isolated places in several districts of south interior Karnataka, few places over coastal and north interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.According to IMD, the sea condition is "likely to be high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and phenomenal thereafter. It will be rough to very rough along and off north Karnataka coast during the next 24 hours." (ANI)