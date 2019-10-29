Cyclone Kyarr to weaken gradually: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Kyarr' is likely to weaken gradually into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm on October 30, and further into Severe Cyclonic Storm on October 31, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD's cyclone advisory, cyclone Kyarr lay centred about 1020 km westnorthwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 980 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 460 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman).



"It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards till 30th October morning, recurve westsouthwestwards thereafter and move towards the Gulf of Aden off south Oman-Yemen coasts during subsequent 3 days," it added.

The report stated that the well marked low-pressure area over Comorin area and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to midtropospheric levels are likely to concentrate into a depression over Lakshadweep and Maldives and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into east-central Arabian Sea till October 29 and into west-central Arabian Sea till November 2. (ANI)

