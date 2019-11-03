Cyclone Maha: Coast Guard deploys 7 ships and 2 aircraft off Gujarat coast

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard deployed seven ships and 2 aircrafts off Gujarat coast to warn fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port in the wake of cyclone Maha.

#MahaCyclone @IndiaCoastGuard has deployed 7 ships & 2 Aircraft off Gujarat coast for warning fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port. #ICG assets continue to be on high alert and are kept standby for immediate mobilisation @DefenceMinIndia @CMOGuj," tweeted Coast Guard.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that severe cyclonic storm MAHA over East Central Arabian Sea moved westwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 1430 IST today over East Central Arabian Sea about 590 km WSW of Veraval , Gujarat. (ANI)

