Cyclone Maha: Maharashtra govt issues 'heavy rain' warning starting Nov 6

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Government has issued heavy rain and thundershowers warning for north Konkan and north-central part of the state from November 6-8 due to cyclone 'Maha'.

Fishermen have been asked to return to the shores and all the district administrations have been asked to remain alert.

On Sunday, Indian Coast Guard had deployed seven ships and two aircraft off Gujarat coast to warn fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port in the wake of cyclone Maha.



"#MahaCyclone @IndiaCoastGuard has deployed 7 ships & 2 Aircraft off Gujarat coast for warning fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port. #ICG assets continue to be on high alert and are kept standby for immediate mobilisation @DefenceMinIndia @CMOGuj," tweeted Coast Guard.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that severe cyclonic storm Maha over East Central Arabian Sea moved westwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 pm on Sunday over East Central Arabian Sea about 590 km WSW of Veraval, Gujarat. (ANI)

