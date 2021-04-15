Cyclone-related deaths in Indonesia reach 181

At a virtual press conference held by the country's disaster mitigation agency on Wednesday afternoon, the province's deputy governor Josef Nae Soi reported that at least 250 people are still suffering injuries caused by the flash floods and landslides triggered by the cyclone earlier this month, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jakarta, April 15 (IANS) The death toll from the tropical cyclone Seroja that recently hit Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province has indreased to 181, while 47 people remain missing, according to the latest official data.

The number of evacuees, according to him, was nearly 50,000 people, but many of them have started returning to their homes or families.

Floods and landslides in the province also destroyed a number of houses, public facilities, roads and bridges in the affected areas.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said extreme weather such as heavy rains, strong winds, and high sea waves of up to six metres occurred after Seroja swirled in the Savu Sea, south of the province.

Seroja was the 10th tropical cyclone hitting Indonesia since 2008 but had the worst impact as it made landfall.

