Cyclone Tauktae: 4 killed while collecting mangoes in Raj

A severe storm had left the town devastated on Sunday night with trees uprooted and power lines snapped due to Cyclone Tauktae.

Jaipur, May 17 (IANS) Cyclone Tauktae had its impact in Rajasthan as four people, including three kids in the age group of 10-12 years and a 46-year-old man lost their lives on Sunday night after lightning struck them when they were plucking mangoes from the mango trees, officials said on Monday.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each victim's family, said Dungarpur district collector Suresh Kumar Ola who appealed to the residents of the city to stay indoors in the wake of the cyclone hitting the state and a forecast of heavy rainfall by the met department.

Officials said the weather in Dungarpur changed by Sunday evening and an intense storm lashed the city along with heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain was also recorded in Udaipur and Kota divisions in the last 24 hours while the heaviest rainfall was recorded in Dungarpur district at 21 mm, said the met department.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

--IANS

arc/bg