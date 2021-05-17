Cyclone Tauktae: 4526 fishing boats of Maharashtra, 2258 boats of Gujarat returned safely to harbour

"#CycloneTauktae through effective and constant liaison with Fisheries Department and timely weather alerts to fishermen by Indian Coast Guard, ships and aircraft, all 4526 fishing boats of #Maharashtra and 2258 boats of #Gujarat which were out at sea, have safely returned to harbour", tweeted ICG yesterday."As the first indications of formation of a cyclone commenced streaming in from May 11, 2021 onwards, the Indian Coast Guard geared up its preparation towards the preventive and response measures on Western coast including Lakshadweep islands as well as the adjacent coastal state of Tamilnadu", informed an official release.All the ashore, afloat and aviation units were put on high alert and by the time 'Tauktae' as the storm was to be called, eventually formed in Lakshadweep seas, ICG Ships and aircraft had already alerted fishing boats as well as merchant vessels in the possible route of the storm.The massive deployment of ICG assets towards preventive measures for cyclone 'Tauktae' has translated into 37 ship days and 75 aircraft hours at sea to date ensuring safe return of more than 5600 boats, alerting/ safe routing of 335 merchant vessels, and timely rescue of 06 personnel.ICG Remote Operating Stations are incessantly relaying weather alert messages in vernacular languages on MMB radio for the seafarers and fishermen. Navtex warnings are being issued regularly and the International safety Net (ISN) has been activated to alert the vessels in/ transiting through the area. Ships at anchorage have also been advised to take shelter and necessary safety measures. Port authorities, Oil rig operators, Shipping, fisheries authorities and fishermen associations have been informed about the impending cyclone and a close liaison and coordination for the safety of boats, vessels and fixed platforms is being maintained.In addition, 40 Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, Lifebuoys and lifejackets are on standby all along the western coast for undertaking Disaster response operations. Medical teams and ambulances have also been kept on standby for swift mobilization.The painstaking efforts put in by ICG paid dividends by resulting in no loss of fishermen's life at sea as the storm crossed the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa as well as Lakshadweep islands. The fisheries authorities of these states reported that all the boats were accounted for and safely tucked in harbour. Response operations for Tug Alliance and MV Coromondel, both off the coast of Karnataka are going on.The pre-emptive measures by ICG continue with full steam with a focus on the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat as the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Tauktae' travels northwards and predicted to make landfall at Gujarat coast on the morning of 18th May. State fisheries authorities have confirmed that all the boats have either returned harbour or taken shelter in nearby ports. (ANI)