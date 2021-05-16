Cyclone Tauktae: 71 relief camps opened across Kerala to provide shelter to affected people

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Kerala government on Saturday announced that 71 relief camps have opened across the state to help those affected by Cyclone Tauktae.



In a tweet by the Kerala CMO, it read, "In view of Cyclone Tauktae, 71 relief camps have been opened across the state to shelter those affected by sea erosion. Currently, the camps house 2,094 people from 543 families."

In the wake of cyclone Tauktae, the Indian Navy's relief team from Southern Naval Command along with one Quick Reaction Team from INS Dronacharya provided assistance to flood hit villages of Malaghapady, Companypadi, and Maruvakkad in Chellanam panchayat at Kochi on Saturday.

As per an official statement of Southern Naval Command, teams undertook rescue of personnel, provisioning of food and water and shifting of people trapped in houses to relief camp at St Mary's High School Chellanam in the harsh weather conditions.

"The CS Tauktae lay centred at 2330 IST of 15th May over Arabian Sea about 170 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 520 km south of Mumbai. It is very likely to intensify into a VSCS, cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning", informed the Indian Meteorological Department in a tweet today.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued warnings for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Total suspension of fishing operations over the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from 17th May.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)

