Cyclone Tauktae: Cabinet Secy stresses on evacuation of people

While reviewing the situation arising out of the cyclone during National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), Gauba directed to ensure all preparatory arrangements to restore power, telecom and other important services.

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday stressed on the need to take all measures to evacuate people in the areas affected by the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' in the Arabian Sea so as to ensure zero loss of life and damage.

"All steps are to be taken to avoid disruption of functioning of hospitals and Covid Centres and maintenance of regular supply of oxygen to them," Gauba

He directed the concerned agencies to work in close co-ordination and extend all requisite assistance to the state administrations.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed in views while reviewing the progress on cyclone 'Tauktae' (pronounced as Tau'Te) over east central Arabian Sea which is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours.

Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the NCMC about the latest status of the cyclone, which is expected to reach the Gujarat Coast in the morning of May 18 with wind speeds ranging from 150 to 160 km per hour speed accompanied by squally winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge in the coastal districts of the state.

Chief Secretaries of the concerned states apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures put in place to deal with the cyclonic storm. Adequate stocks of food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies have been arranged and preparations made to maintain essential services such as power, and telecommunications.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made available 79 teams in these states and 22 additional teams are also kept in readiness. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircrafts have also been deployed.

Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted functioning of hospitals and Covid Care Centres, along with ensuring generation and supply of oxygen to Covid facilities across the country.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as well as Advisors to the Administrators of the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Secretaries of Ministries of Home, Power, Shipping, Telecom, Civil Aviation, Fisheries, Chairman Railway Board, Member Secretary NDMA, Chief IDS, DG NDRF, DG IMD also attended the meeting

