Cyclone Tauktae: Death toll on barge P305 rises to 70

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The number of bodies recovered from Barge P305, which sank after Cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai on May 17, has shot up to 70, informed Defence PRO on Sunday.



"A total of 188 survivors, including two of anchor boat Varaprada, and 70 mortal re

mains have been recovered thus far from Barge P305," read an official release.

The search and rescue operations for the remaining crew is still underway.

"Search and rescue operations by ships and helicopters/aircraft will continue in the area to locate the remaining crew of the sunken vessels," it added.

Diving on the sunken wreck of Barge P305 has been completed by specialised teams onboard INS Makar.

Several of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)'s major production installations and drilling rigs are located in the area that bore the brunt of the cyclone. (ANI)

