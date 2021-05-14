Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by today morning

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): Cyclone Tauktae near Kochi is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning, informed the Indian navy on Friday.



In a tweet by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, it informed, "#CycloneTauktae-Update 1-Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning."

Indian Navy assured full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India.

"#IndianNavy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby for rendering full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm #Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India ", informed the Indian Navy in a tweet.

The Ministry of Earth Science on Friday evening informed, "The Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea moved north-north-eastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 1730 hours IST on 14th May, 2021 over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east central Arabian Sea near latitude 11.6°N and longitude 72.6°E, about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 290 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala), 1060 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat)."

It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning.

Acting on the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning to fishermen in Kerala over a cyclonic storm prediction, the State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday banned fishing on the coast till further notice.

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 17.

On December 3, 2020, cyclone Burevi made a landfall in in Kerala and adjoining areas. (ANI)

