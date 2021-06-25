Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Police files FIR against owner of tug Varaprada

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Friday filed an FIR against the owner of the tug Varaprada that sank during cyclone Tauktae.



An FIR at Yellowgate Police Station has been registered against Glory Ship Management Private Limited and company owner Rajendra Sahi.

"We have filed an FIR based on a complaint by Francis K Simon, one of the survivors and chief engineer of boat," the police said.

Francis, in the complaint, claimed that the Varaprada Tug Company, Glory Ship Management Pvt Ltd, and the owner of the company, Rajendra Sahi, intentionally did not carry out repairs or maintenance of the tug.

The incident had claimed the lives of 11 people.

A case has been registered under Section 304(2), 34.

A Specialist Clearance Diving Team of Western Naval Command had conducted a diving operation over the wreck of Tug Varaprada in May, as per the Indian Navy.

According to the Indian Navy, the diving was carried out at a depth of 32 Metres in nil visibility conditions at distance of 35 nautical miles from Mumbai harbour from INS Makar and INS Tarasa. (ANI)

