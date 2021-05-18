Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu tomorrow to review situation

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Minister's Office.



The Prime Minister will leave Delhi at 9.30 am tomorrow and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva.

He will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad after the aerial survey.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed at least 13 people died due to accidents under the impact of the cyclone. Power supply has been disrupted in 5,951 villages in the state.

As many as 69,429 power poles in the state have been damaged due to the cyclone, while 674 roads in Gujarat were temporarily closed due to falling trees.

"Cyclonic Storm Tauktae is over the Gujarat region. It is about 120 km south-southeast of Deesa, and 35 km west of Ahmedabad and 80 km east-northeast of Surendranagar. It is likely to weaken into a deep depression within three hours," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. (ANI)