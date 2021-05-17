Cyclone Tauktae: Rajasthan on alert mode

Jaipur, May 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to stay cautious in wake of the MeT Department's warning on Cyclone Tautkae affecting some of the Rajasthan districts as well.

"Met department has predicted that Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions might get affected with cyclone. As expected, cyclone can also affect Jamnagar in Gujarat which is the biggest supply source of oxygen for Rajasthan, have hence instructed officials to make alternate emergency plan to ensure smooth oxygen supply," Gehlot tweeted.