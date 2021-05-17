Cyclone Tauktae: Rough winds, rains damage Goa's Covid facilities

Some amount of damage was also caused to the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium, which is being utilised as a Covid care centre and houses Covid patients with mild symptoms.

Panaji, May 17 (IANS) Rough winds and battering rain took a toll on the Goa government's Covid facilities, even as a newly inaugurated super speciality block housing Covid patients got flooded.

"Appalling to watch water pouring in the #CovidWard of newly opened Super Speciality Block at GMC. Shocked to see front glass facade of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium which is now #COVIDCareCentre blown away by winds. Fix responsibilities & bring those responsible to justice," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted.

Videos of water logging at the super speciality hospital, where several hundred Covid patients are admitted have also gone viral. (link to video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?refsearch&v185736866756102&external_log_id12326dc9-489f-4126-bf37-705d318eccca&qsuper%20speciality%20ward%20goa)

Reacting to the criticism, Sawant said that Goa had never witnessed a cyclone of such intensity and that the damage caused by the wind and rain was being addressed.

"I would urge the opposition to not blow things out of proportion," Sawant said.

--IANS

maya/ash