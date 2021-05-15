Cyclone Tauktae: Stalin orders to bring 82 fishing boats ashore

Chairing a meeting of various department officials here Stalin took stock of the readiness to meet any contingencies that may arise due to cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea.

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Saturday ordered officials to take steps to bring back 82 fishing boats in deep sea at the earliest.

Stalin also told the officials to keep ready the rescue equipment in case of landslides in hill regions.

Stalin also said the four teams of National Disaster Response Force stationed in Madurai (2 teams) and one each in Coimbatore and Nilgiris and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) should be ready to carry out rescue work in rain affected areas.

The weather department has forecast rains in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Theni districts.

According to the weather department the cyclonic storm Tauktae on the Arabian Sea is expected to turn into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 18 hours and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbander and Naliya.

