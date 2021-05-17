Cyclone Tauktae turns 'extremely severe'

New Delhi: Cyclone Tauktae -- which intensified into a 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' early this morning -- is currently 160 km south-southwest of Mumbai and is "very likely" to reach the Gujarat coast this evening with gusts of up to 200 km per hour, the weather department has said.



Thousands have been evacuated from low-lying areas between Porbandar and Mahuva in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district in anticipation of Tauktae making landfall later today. Officials are bracing for very heavy rainfall and a maximum sustained surface windspeed of up to 190 km per hour. Warnings are also in place in Junagarh, Gir Somnath and Amreli.

Windspeed warnings - 120-140 km per hour with gusts up to 165 km per hour - have also been issued for Bharuch and south Ahmedabad. Similar warnings - 90-100 km per hour with gusts up to 120 km per hour - have also been sounded in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Morbi and Kheda for early Tuesday.

Officials are bracing for damage across Kutch, Jamnagar, Valsad, Surat and Vadodara, and interior parts of Ahmedabad districts.

